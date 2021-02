CONTENTS.

FIRST MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross is a Practical Science x

SECOND MEDITATION.

The Practical Science of the Cross opens to us the treasures of Grace contained in the Sacraments 5

THIRD MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross teaches us the virtue of the Sacraments of Penance and the Eucharist, and disposes us to profit thereby 9

FOURTH MEDITATION.

The first effect of the Science of the Cross is to prepare the sinner to return to God, and to dispose him to a repentance which Jesus crucified makes sweet and easy to him 13

FIFTH MEDITATION.

How easy the Cross of Jesus Christ renders repentance to the sinner 17

SIXTH MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross leads the sinner step by step in the ways of penitence 21

SEVENTH MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross teaches us what is the essential character of Penance 25

EIGHTH MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross teaches us what are the Qualities of Christian Contrition 31

NINTH MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross teaches us how to make our contrition conformable to the contrition of Jesus Christ 35

TENTH MEDITATION.

The Science of the Cross teaches us what are in general the effects of Christian Contrition 40

ELEVENTH MEDITATION.

What are in detail the effects of Christian Contrition 45

TWELFTH MEDITATION.

Continuation of the preceding Meditation: the effects in detail of Christian Contrition 50

THIRTEENTH MEDITATION.

The Divine Eucharist is the source whence the Practical Science of the Cross is drawn 58

FOURTEENTH MEDITATION.

The Divine Eucharist is the most powerful means whereby we may put in practice the Science of the Cross 60

FIFTEENTH MEDITATION.

The Divine Eucharist is the Testament of the New Covenant which God has made with man 66

SIXTEENTH MEDITATION.

The Testament of Jesus Christ in the Institution of the Divine Eucharist on the eve of His death 72

SEVENTEENTH MEDITATION.

Special Designs of Jesus Christ in the Institution of the Eucharist. First Design: the Perpetuity of His Sacrifice 78

EIGHTEENTH MEDITATION.

On the words of Jesus Christ: " This is My Body, this is My Blood ; do this in remembrance of Me" 88

NINETEENTH MEDITATION.

The second special design of Jesus Christ in the Institution of the Eucharist: the Sacrament of His Body and His Blood, to apply to the Faithful the merits of His Cross 94

TWENTIETH MEDITATION.

On the words of Jesus Christ: "Take, eat; do this in remembrance of Me" 103

TWENTY-FIRST MEDITATION.

On those words of Jesus Christ: As oft as ye eat of this Bread, and drink of this Cup, ye do show forth the Lord's death until He come 110

TWENTY-SECOND MEDITATION.

Essential parts of the Sacrifice of the Altar. The first, the Consecration 121

TWENTY-THIRD MEDITATION.

Second Essential part of the Sacrifice of the Altar: the Communion 128

TWENTY-FOURTH MEDITATION.

The Part which the Faithful bear in the Sacrifice in the Consecration. I. The Faithful are with Jesus Christ the Victim of the Sacrifice 137

TWENTY-FIFTH MEDITATION.

The part which the Faithful bear in the Sacrifice in the Consecration. II. The Faithful are with Jesus Christ the ministers of the Sacrifice 146

TWENTY-SIXTH MEDITATION.

The part which the Faithful bear in the Sacrifice in the Communion 156

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEDITATION.

The Real Communion of the Faithful in the Holy Sacrifice 164

TWENTY-EIGHTH MEDITATION.

The Spiritual Communion of the Faithful at the Holy Sacrifice 174

TWENTY-NINTH MEDITATION.

The Eucharist considered apart from the Sacrifice. I. Jesus Christ is therein the model of a perpetual Sacrifice for the Faithful 183

THIRTIETH MEDITATION.

The Eucharist considered apart from the Sacrifice. II. The advantages of the Real and Continual Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist 191

THIRTY-FIRST MEDITATION.

The Eucharist considered apart from the Sacrifice. III. The Eucharist received as a Viaticum at the hour of death 201



